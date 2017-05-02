First Act: 'The Cemetery Club' follows the friendships of three widows

'The Cemetery Club,' a play by Ivan Menchell, opens this Friday at TheatreNOW in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

A group of widows meets once a month before they visit their husband's graves.

When one of them finds a new flame, trouble brews between the ladies.

That’s the story of The Cemetery Club by Ivan Menchell, a play that’s opening this Friday at TheatreNOW in Wilmington.

Ella Reischer directed the play and joined us on WECT News First at Four today to talk about the production.

For tickets and show times, head to http://theatrewilmington.com/index.html

