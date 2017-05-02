Friend of crash victim pleads for intersection changes

A fatal crash at the intersection of Eastwood Road and Rogersville Road left a man dead and a woman in critical condition. (Source:WECT)

A high-speed crash on Eastwood Road left Beverly Jensen's friend in critical condition. Now, she's pushing for changes that could make the intersection safer.

"Something needs to be done," Jensen said. "Speed is definitely a factor on this road."

Virginia Kuhn was returning from a shopping trip with her friend Saturday afternoon, when a motorcyclist hit the Toyota Prius on the side Kuhn was riding in. The man on the motorcycle, 33-year-old Dre Jordan, was killed in the accident. Kuhn is still in critical condition.

Wilmington Police said Jordan was possibly traveling double the posted speed limit--at least 90 MPH. Kuhn's friend was making a legal left-hand turn off of Eastwood Road and onto Bay Creek Drive.

Jensen's parents live in the same neighborhood as Kuhn, and she said accidents are frequent at the intersection. She added that speed is almost always a factor.

"It's dangerous, extremely dangerous," Jensen said. "One time I was here and heard a terrible crash. It just makes you drop to your knees."

Jensen and other neighbors said dropping the speed limit from 45 to 35 MPH could be a solution. They said it would make sense, because children often cross the intersection on the way home from school, as do bikers.

At the least, Jensen said she just wants drivers to be aware.

"You need to keep in mind there are people living their lives and going about their day to day things, going shopping, there are children going out," Jensen said. "I think about the speeding cars and I wonder if a car might end up in my backyard or take someone off the sidewalk."

WECT requested crash data for the intersection from the City of Wilmington, but it was not available at the time of this report.

