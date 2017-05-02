Former WFD captain arrested on drug charges

A former captain with the Wilmington Fire Department was arrested by Carolina Beach police on drug charges last week.

According to officials with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Spencer Farlow Drive on April 26 after receiving reports of a suspicious person looking into boats.

The caller told authorities that the suspect was attempting to steal items off of boats docked in the area.

Police arrived at the scene and met with the suspect who was later identified 48-year-old Kenneth Winston Altman of Wilmington. Detectives investigated the incident and determined Altman didn't own a boat at the location and didn't have any reason to be trespassing on the property around the boat docks.

Altman was arrested after 8 glassine bags containing heroin and three hydrocodone pills were located in his possession.

He was charged with possession of heroin, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Altman was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

Carolina Beach police officials said the investigation into any possible breaking and enterings, and larcenies from the boats is on-going.

Altman, a former captain with the Wilmington Fire Department, was arrested last August on felony larceny and felony obtaining property by false pretense charges. He resigned from the department about a week after his arrest.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.