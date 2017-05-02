Michael Jordan visits Laney High School

Basketball Hall of Famer and Laney High School graduate Michael Jordan visited his alma mater Tuesday.

“Unbelievable opportunity today…meeting the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) #MJ23,” LaneyHSNews posted to Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The picture shows Jordan, who graduated from Laney in 1981, with Laney Athletic Director Fred Lynch.

Lynch said Jordan was at the school to film part of a Gatorade commercial.

After graduating from Laney, Jordan played for the UNC Tar Heels before his legendary NBA career.

