Wrightsville Beach residents oppose church expansion

St. Therese's Catholic Church has called Wrightsville Beach home for almost a century. Residents who live near the church on South Lumina Avenue say they've always had a great relationship with their neighbors, but a proposed pavilion has many worried about overcrowding.

At a planning board meeting Tuesday night, neighbors voiced concerns about parking issues and increased activity at the church.

"We love the church, but we don't like this project at all," said Rick Crowder, "We've got a lot of kids, and young kids and grandkids and they're riding their bikes, it's a one way street with limited access. So when you get double parking and massive parking, it's a real safety issue and it changes the quality of life in the neighborhood."

Church officials said the pavilion was designed to fit in the neighborhood and that the church would only lose a handful of spaces. They added that more spaces would be added under the pavilion as well.

At the meeting, Ken Dull of the planning board said it seemed like there were more questions than answers about the proposed structure.

"My general feeling is, and this is something I can't make you do, I would organize a community meeting," Dull suggested to the applicants.

The church representative requested a continuance to get more feedback from residents at a community meeting, which was granted unanimously.

The planning board will vote at their next meeting in June.

