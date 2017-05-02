Hahn calls Eagle Point a 'Top 5' PGA course

James Hahn's best finish this year is ninth, but this weekend he hopes to recapture the magic that led him to the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

"I've been in this situation before. Made a bunch of cuts, but I finished in the 40s," said Hahn at a pre-tournament press conference Tuesday. "The good thing is I'm making cuts, playing the weekend, getting some experience out there. Just baby steps."

Hahn is currently ranked 98th in the FedEx Cup standings. A ninth place finish at the CIMB Classic is his best finish of 2017.

"The bad part about not defending at Quail Hollow is that I can't take any of the good memories I have from last year into this year because we're playing on a different golf course, but hopefully that'll be the case when I go back to Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship," Hahn said.

Hahn has journeyed a long path to even get to this point.

He initially quit the sport after graduating from Berkley - then working his way up through qualifiers and the Web.com Tour to reach the PGA Tour - and now has an exemption through next season with his latest win.

Like most of the field this weekend - he is not incredibly familiar with Eagle Point as of yet - but his early analysis has impressed him.

"It's probably a top-five golf course that we play on the PGA Tour," Hahn said. "The conditions are great. Very aestechtically pleasing. Wide fairways. Greens are awesome."

If Hahn can replicate his 2016 performance, it may help set the 35-year-old back on track after a recent stretch of playing solid golf, but a far cry from the level he played 12 months ago in Charlotte.

