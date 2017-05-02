Leland man gets 144 years in prison for sex crimes

A Leland man will spend at least 144 years in prison after he was found guilty by a Brunswick County jury of raping two victims over a four-year period.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Denzel Jamal Hill, 25, was convicted Tuesday of 70 charges at the conclusion of his week-long trial.

Those charges included 33 counts of statutory rape, 17 counts of indecent liberties with a child, 11 counts of felony assault, two counts each of kidnapping and forcible sex offense, and one count of statutory sex offense.

Hill was sentenced to 144 to 166 years in prison. Judge Bell ordered a permanent protective order against Hill preventing him from contacting either victim for the rest of their lives. Hill will also have to register as a sex offender and wear a GPS-monitoring device for the rest of his life.

Investigators said Hill sexually assaulted the two victims, who he was dating at separate times, from 2011 to 2014. The victims testified that the relationships turned violent very quickly and they were scared to leave Hill. The victims said he threatened both of them with guns if they spoke out about the violence, reported him to police, or left him.

Hill was eventually arrested in 2014 and has remained in jail since.

During victim impact statements following the jury's guilty verdict, each victim addressed the court.

One victim told the court, “All those times he was beating me, I was begging him to stop and he never did.” The other victim shared with the court how this had changed her life forever and how the defendant had stolen her ability to lead a normal life.

“I’ve never seen a defendant more deserving of a life sentence,” Assistant District Attorney Jamie Darroch said. “This is not an isolated incident. The defendant has demonstrated a pattern of evil behavior for four to five years. He’s shown this community he will re-offend and do this to someone else because he already has.”

Darroch added, “This was a case of unthinkable violence that most of us couldn’t imagine in our darkest nightmares, but it’s also a story of survival – a story of two young women who found their voices after being silenced by the defendant for years. These young ladies found the courage to face the defendant and relive the worst days of their lives. They asked the jury to find the courage to hold the defendant accountable and that’s exactly what the jury did.”

