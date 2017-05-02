My Turn: Save Echo Farms?

I’ve seen the “Save Echo Farms” signs up across town. I must admit that I’ve believed nothing should prevent a private developer from using the land they own to build it out however they see fit as long as it meets the zoning ordinances or other local regulations.

But those neighbors are banding together to fight against the incursion of more congestion. And now they seem to have some of the political community on their side. I’m intrigued by the comments of Commissioners Jonathan Barfield and Rob Zapple on saving the area for either a golf course or a park.

But the devil is going to be in the details here. And I don’t think there’s much of an appetite in town to have taxpayer money go into this project. But listening to Commissioner Barfield, that might not be necessary.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this all plays out.

