No age discrimination for these super-fans

Linda and Sharon are looking to surprise their five grandsons with a flag covered in autographs from their favorite golfers. (Source: WECT)

There was no age discrimination in the fan pool Tuesday as thousands of people lined the greens for the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship.

For some, this was their first time stepping foot on a golf course. For others, this was a dream come true.

Spencer Price, 12, of Wilmington, was thrilled to be so close to the pros he looks up to.

With his hat full of autographs, Price talked about the qualities he admires in his favorite players and even had advice to improve their game.

"It's interesting to see a practice round and how they redo their shots and may take a mulligan," added Price. "See how they practice on the greens."

He's a member of the Wilmington Junior Golf Club and has been playing for five years.

Price said the pros are "slightly better" than him and hopes to play in a similar tournament one day.

This young golfer is just one of many super-fans on the course.

Linda and Sharon, who are a bit older than your average autograph seeker, were scrambling for signatures.

These grandmas are looking to surprise their five grandsons with a flag covered in autographs from their favorite golfers.

Avid golf fans themselves, these ladies knew most every golfer they got to sign and said their age seems to be an advantage when trying to nab the players' Jon Hancock.

"[They're] so polite and I haven't had any problem. You know what I said? I said 'Sharon, I think they are feeling sorry for the two old ladies.' Children and the old ladies,' Linda Cooper said jokingly.

A pair of brothers, who are slightly older than Price, have a small obsession with Vijay Singh.

"Vijay Singh he's our guy, known him for a long time, follow him," said John Ahearn, alongside his brother, Jim. "It's like seeing a celebrity here, be able to watch him up close is just great."

The Ahearn brothers followed Singh's pairing all day for a front row seat to watch the professionals that inspire them to hit the links themselves.

"We try to emulate them [on the golf course]," said Jim Ahearn with a smile. "Everything is so fluid the way they move, everything," added John. "You watch them and think 'that's an easy thing to do.' but it's not."

