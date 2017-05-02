Webb Simpson: 'I've got to be ready to play Thursday as much as anybody'

Webb Simpson spent his summers in Wilmington, learning the game of golf.

He's a member of Eagle Point, and knows it better than anybody in this field. But he knows that doesn't automatically guarantee success.

"I think the thing I've got to be careful about is - I know this place so well, I kind of relax mentally and end of making a couple of dumb mistakes I wouldn't normally make," he said.

Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open Champion, is focusing on a strong start to tournament play.

"I gotta use that comfort to my advantage and not my disadvantage," Simpson added. "I almost have to convince myself - I've got to be ready to play Thursday as much as anybody. It's only going to be my advantage as a member if I use it to help me."

Simpson's best finish this year came in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he finished runner up. He currently is 37th in the FedEx Cup standings.

"It's been an inconsistent season. I've had really only one good finish in Phoenix," Simpson said. "But it's been a year where I feel like I've been encouraged. I feel like the parts of my game I want to improve are improving. You guys know how hard it is to put it all together for four days. We've got a lot of golf to play."

Essentially a home course for Webb but he's not underestimating Eagle Point #PGAinILM pic.twitter.com/uMivXplW6i — AJ Ricketts (@AJRicketts) May 2, 2017

Some of Eagle Point's characteristics have been compared to Augusta National - particularly the greens.

"I think the defense here is wind and the greens," Simpson said. "The greens are undulating. Balls can run off the edges. But truthfully I think these are some of the best greens we've ever seen."

Wednesday will bring the final practice round and pro-am, with competition beginning on Thursday.

It's a homecoming week for Webb Simpson pic.twitter.com/fmIe1snKjs — WECT Sports (@wectsports) May 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.