Webb Simpson: 'I've got to be ready to play Thursday as much as anybody'

An estimated 25,000 people will attend the Wells Fargo Championship this week. With that many spectators and professional golfers, doctors and emergency crews will be on site through Sunday.More >>
It was a first for close to a dozen kids from the Community Boys and Girls Club. Thanks to an anonymous donor they attended their first PGA event during the practice round of the Wells Fargo Championship Tuesday.More >>
There was no age discrimination in the fan pool Tuesday as thousands of people lined the greens for the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship.More >>
James Hahn's best finish this year is 9th, but this weekend he hopes to recapture the magic that led him to the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.More >>
It takes thousands of people working together behind the scenes to pull off an event like the Wells Fargo Golf Championship.More >>
