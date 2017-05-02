Verizon to host electronics recycling event in Wilmington

Verizon is hosting its 5th Recycling Rally in Wilmington to help residents get rid of unwanted electronics and other household items.(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Verizon is hosting its 5th Recycling Rally in Wilmington to help residents get rid of unwanted electronics and other household items.

The recycling event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Verizon's Wilmington campus located at 3601 Converse Drive on May 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items eligible to be recycled can include glass, plastics, and aluminum cans; laptop and desktop computers; CRT (cathode ray tube) and LCD (liquid crystal display) monitors and televisions; computer cables, mice and keyboards; gaming consoles; telephones and answering machines; stereo and audio equipment; paper shredders; alarm clocks; printers; cameras; conferencing equipment; remote controls; earphones; small electronic appliances (such as coffee makers, toasters, toaster ovens and can openers); microwave ovens; vacuum cleaners; and electronic toys without batteries. Hard drives will not be wiped, and all batteries should be removed prior to turning in any items.

Items that will not be accepted include hazardous waste (such as batteries, inks/toners, mercury bulbs); units containing fluid (such as motors and pumps containing fluid); refrigerators and freezers; medical waste, and radioactive material such as X-ray equipment.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.