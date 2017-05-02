Tour pro, Eagle Point member thrilled about course layout

Pettersson, an N.C. State grad who calls Raleigh home, is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, this week he's also an ambassador. (Source: WECT)

Carl Pettersson knows a thing or two about the lay of the land at Eagle Point.

As a member, Pettersson is one of the few in the Wells Fargo Championship field that has first hand knowledge of the Tom Fazio layout, but even he's impressed with what he's seeing this week.

"It's obviously a thrill for the membership to have the tournament here and it's a thrill for me to play here, it's in fantastic shape," Pettersson said. "Every day of the year it's in fantastic shape but obviously they've spruced it up a bit more and it's fabulous, it's awesome.

Pettersson, an N.C. State grad who calls Raleigh home, is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, this week he's also an ambassador.

"It's shaping up to be a good week, I think everybody's going to love it," Pettersson said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.