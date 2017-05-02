Saffo, Rivenbark lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Solider

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Councilman Charlie Rivenbark, and Congressman David Rouzer took part in an official wreath-laying ceremony Monday to honor local veterans.

A city spokesperson said the ceremony was held just after 3 p.m. at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Arlington National Cemetery. Also known as the Tomb of the Unknowns, the monument is dedicated to American service members who have died without their remains being identified.

“We must never forget the sacrifices our veterans, past, and present. Participating in this ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier seems a fitting way to pay tribute to all our local veterans and their families and we were honored to lay the wreath here on behalf of the City of Wilmington,” said Mayor Saffo.

Saffo and Rivenbark are expected back for Tuesday night's Wilmington City Council meeting.

