Suspect sought in Dollar General robbery in Tar Heel

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man authorities believe robbed the Dollar General in Tar Heel over the weekend.

According to officials, two clerks were working in the store when the suspect walked in at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday. The clerks told officials the man walked around the store but didn't make any purchases.

He then approached a clerk and pulled a gun before leaving the store with a small amount of money.

A witness told deputies they saw a man running down Main Street towards Second Street and getting into a small, black Nissan vehicle with chrome rims. The witness was unable to provide a direction of travel or license plate number.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the sheriff's office at 910-862-6960.

