Son's handicap doesn't slow down fun at Wells Fargo Championship

Golf is a game of handicaps. For Jeff and Jeffrey Huff one is part of everyday life.

Jeffrey Hunt was born with cerebral palsy. Despite being bound to a wheelchair his father Jeff is making sure he enjoys the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club.

"We both love the game," Jeff said. "He's my caddie, we go where he wants to go and see what he wants to see."

Jeff came from Kelly, NC to go through the gates on Monday needing to get a lay of the land at Eagle Point. "It's very accessible, a little hilly but we can get anywhere we need to get."

Jeffrey is seeing the PGA Tour for the first time, but he's no stranger to golf.

"I have a chair that he fits in on the golf cart and we just go play golf," Jeffrey said. "He's played with me in Canada and all over the United States, he just loves golf as much as I do, so it's a great time for us to spend together."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.