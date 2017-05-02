Report: Seahawks reel in hoops transfer

According to Scout.com's Evan Daniels, Mawdo Sallah will transfer from Mount St. Mary's to the Seahawks. (Source:UNCW)

New UNCW men's basketball coach C.B. McGrath appears to have reeled in another player.

According to Scout.com's Evan Daniels, Mawdo Sallah will transfer from Mount St. Mary's to the Seahawks.

The 6 foot, 9 inch, 235-pound forward averaged 6.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore. Sallah, who is from Gambia, missed the 2015-16 season with an injury.

Mount St. Mary's transfer Mawdo Sallah committed to UNC-Wilmington last night, per a source. Averaged 6.1 PP & 5.3 PG last year. — Evan Daniels (@Evan Daniels) May 2, 2017

Last month, three-star forward Jay Estime out of Berkmar High School in Georgia became the first recruit to commit to play for McGrath.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.