Tournament brings 3 generations together, teaches life lessons

Three generations: Steve, Jeff and Isaiah. A family of men, spending quality time on the Eagle Point golf course.

Isaiah, the youngest of the men, used his dimples and charm to grab autographs from players in the Wells Fargo Championship, though knowing who the players are is not a big deal.

It was a different story for his grandfather, who'd be starstruck to see Phil Mickelson, on the course over the course of the next few days.

Autographs are fun, but Jeff is using this time, and the sport of golf, to instill important life lessons in his son.

Jeff's in town from Charlotte, soaking up every moment of the time he can spend with his father and son. It's a gift that has very little to do with golf, even if he's spending time with a possible PGA pro of 2034.

