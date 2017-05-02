Panthers waive safety Tre Boston, four others

The Carolina Panthers waived safety Tre Boston and four other players on Tuesday. (Source: Carolina Panthers)

The Carolina Panthers have waived safety Tre Boston, the team announced Tuesday.

Boston, a fouth-round pick in 2014, made a career-high 10 starts last season, posting 50 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defensed and two sacks. His career totals include 93 tackles and three interceptions in 42 games.

With Boston no longer in the mix, the Panthers will turn to veteran safety Mike Adams who signed with the team in the offseason. Adams has played 13 seasons amassing 737 tackles and 25 interceptions for four different teams.

The Panthers also waived fullback Devon Johnson, cornerback Lou Young and offensive tackles Jack Rodgers and Jordan Rigsbee.

