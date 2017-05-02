Servicemen rewarded with a game of golf

Veterans and first responders from the Wilmington area played a golf tournament at Porter’s Neck Country Club Tuesday morning.

Participants also received tickets to watch the Tuesday practice rounds of the Wells Fargo Championship.

The 60 person tournament served as a sign of appreciation.

One Vietnam Veteran said it was nice to be recognized and thanked.

He said, after the war, many Vietnam Veterans were ashamed to say they fought in the war.

He continued, saying he felt proud to serve his country during the war.

They group will play the tournament on the private course, then they will head across the street to Eagle Point to watch the practice rounds.

