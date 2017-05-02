KNOW THIS GUY? Wilmington police search for credit card fraud suspect

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection to an alleged credit card fraud incident last month. (Source: WPD)

According to detectives, the suspect allegedly opened several credit cards on March 23 using the victim's information and spent thousands of dollars at Walmart, Kohl's, Best Buy, and other various retailers in Wilmington.

Anyone with information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or Text-A-Tip.

