Man accused of ramming vehicle, firing shots after parking lot dispute

A Chadbourn man is accused of ramming another man's vehicle then firing shots toward him.

Dexter Ray Cartret, 26, has been charged with discharging a weapon in an occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $27,500.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Cartret and a 31-year-old man were at D&D Quick Mart off of New Britton Highway East when they got into an argument. Cartret is accused of discharging a firearm in the parking lot.

The two men then left the scene but as they traveled down the road, Cartert is accused of ramming into the back of the victim's pickup truck with his Jeep Wrangler. When the victim stopped driving after the collision, Cartret allegedly fired shots into the truck.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

