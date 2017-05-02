Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater off NC coast

The Coast Guard is suspending search efforts for an 82-year-old man missing since his sailboat ran aground in North Carolina. (Source: Coast Guard)

A Coast Guard news release said that Richard Tomlinson of Clearwater, Florida, had left a Florida marina headed for Maine.



His sailboat was found on a beach near Frisco, North Carolina on Monday. The Coast Guard used aircraft and a boat to search 2,700-square miles.



Coast Guard Cmdr. Stephen Matadobra issued a statement offering condolences to Tomlinson's friends and family.

