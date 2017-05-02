Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater off NC coast - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater off NC coast

WILMINGTON, NC (AP) -

The Coast Guard is suspending search efforts for an 82-year-old man missing since his sailboat ran aground in North Carolina.
    
A Coast Guard news release said that Richard Tomlinson of Clearwater, Florida, had left a Florida marina headed for Maine.
    
His sailboat was found on a beach near Frisco, North Carolina on Monday. The Coast Guard used aircraft and a boat to search 2,700-square miles.
    
Coast Guard Cmdr. Stephen Matadobra issued a statement offering condolences to Tomlinson's friends and family.

