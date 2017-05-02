Coast Guard searches for missing boater off NC coast

The Coast Guard is looking for a missing boater from Florida off the coast of North Carolina. (Source: Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard is looking for a missing boater from Florida off the coast of North Carolina.



The Coast Guard said in a news release that a sailboat was discovered aground near Hatteras on Monday.



A new release said 82-year-old Richard Tomlinson of Clearwater, Florida, is missing. The Coast Guard says Tomlinson was apparently sailing from Clearwater to Maine.



A helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City and the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch are searching for Tomlinson.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

