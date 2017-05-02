Sharpe earns CAA rookie honor - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Sharpe earns CAA rookie honor

UNCW freshman pitcher Zarion Sharpe was named the CAA Rookie of the Week after a dominating performance against Delaware. (Source: UNCW) UNCW freshman pitcher Zarion Sharpe was named the CAA Rookie of the Week after a dominating performance against Delaware. (Source: UNCW)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNCW freshman pitcher Zarion Sharpe was named the CAA Rookie of the Week after a dominating performance against Delaware.

The lefthander allowed three hits over six shutout innings.

Sharpe now is 4-1 on the season and has allowed just three walks over his last 25.2 innings.

