Sharpe earns CAA rookie honor

UNCW freshman pitcher Zarion Sharpe was named the CAA Rookie of the Week after a dominating performance against Delaware. (Source: UNCW)

The lefthander allowed three hits over six shutout innings.

Sharpe now is 4-1 on the season and has allowed just three walks over his last 25.2 innings.

