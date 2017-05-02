Bryan named CAA softball player of the week

UNCW shortstop Kelsey Bryan was named the CAA Softball Player of the Week on Monday. (Source: UNCW)

Bryan hit .636 in the Seahawks' sweep of Towson last week. The junior had three multi-hit games in the series.

"Kelsey has been doing a great job for us offensively during the last three-quarters of the season, which is the most important time for a program," UNCW head coach Kristy Norton said. "As a leadoff hitter, she is doing what is expected and getting on base early and often."

