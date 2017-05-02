Since debut of '13 Reasons Why,' calls into Raleigh's suicide prevention hotline nearly triple

Since the show debuted last month, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of calls into an NC suicide prevention hotline. (Source: Pixabay)

By: Kathryn Brown and Natalie Matthews

RALEIGH, NC (WRAL) - Critics of the new Netflix original series "13 Reasons Why" say it glamorizes suicide. The show is based on a young adult novel, but the series rating is for mature audiences.

Since the show debuted last month, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of calls into an NC suicide prevention hotline.

Lauren Foster, who runs the Raleigh-based HopeLine, said that, in recent years, the number of calls had been trending down. This year, it nearly tripled, with 618 calls in March and more than 1,000 in April.

"The information is out there for them to see, so I think a parent could intervene and say, ‘There is a lot of information out there, but there is a lot of bad information out there too,'" Foster said.

