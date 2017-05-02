Man injured in late-night shooting on 12th St.

The Wilmington Police Department is in investigating at a reported shooting in the area of 12th and Chestnut streets late Monday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

One man was injured in a shooting in Wilmington late Monday night.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, Wilmington Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 12th and Chestnut streets at approximately 10 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the 200 block of 12th Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand, according to Sgt. Heflin with the WPD.

Heflin said the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.