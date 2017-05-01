Tax decrease recommended in proposed New Hanover County budget

The public will be able to weigh in on the proposal June 5. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County residents could see a lower tax rate if a proposed budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year is approved.

County Manager Chris Coudriet presented the proposal at Monday’s county commissioners meeting.

He proposed lowering the existing tax rate of 62.3 cents per $100 of value to 57 cents.

“We’re able to do that because obviously, we’ve had revaluation that took place effective January 1 of this year, but even with 57 cents we’re below what the revenue neutral rate was, so I think that’s great progress,” Coudriet said. “It’s an indication that property values are recovering, that our base continues to grow and sales tax collections continue to grow in a very positive way, so we are recommending a tax decrease.”

Other highlights of the budget include expanding the jail diversion program through LINC, Inc. with $265,000.

Coudriet said the pilot stage of the LINC program proved successful.

The budget would allow LINC to serve up to 40 people over the course of the year.

Eight new positions would be added to the Sheriff’s Office: one ELEMENTS-Youth Violence Intervention Specialist, one crime specialist and four school resource officers.

Coudriet said the goal is to have one SRO in every elementary school, two in middle schools and three in high schools.

The full budget proposal will be available on the county’s website Tuesday.

There will be a public hearing June 5. Adoption of the budget is currently set for June 19.

