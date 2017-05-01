Navassa police officer who said he was shot at gets arrested

A Navassa police corporal was arrested and charged Monday evening in connection to filing a false report to a police station.

According to jail records, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation arrested Thomas Moshe Cutler, 24, of Oak Island.

District Attorney Jon David said the arrest is related to an incident that made headlines a few weeks ago when Cutler claimed he was shot at while on the job.

On Sunday, April 16, Cutler, who is a corporal with the Navassa Police Department, reported someone shot at him while he was in his patrol car.

Sgt. Scott Perez said Corporal Cutler stopped to check out possible illegal dumping on Daniels Road.

Both windows of Cutler's car were down. Cutler said the bullet struck the computer in the cruiser.

Cutler was not injured.

