TSA: What not to carry on your flight

TSA officials found more than one thousand pounds of prohibited items at ILM Airport. (Source:WECT)

The Transportation Security Administration has tips for travelers on what not to put in your carry-on bag.

Federal Security Director Beth Walker set up a display in front of ILM Airport's security checkpoint, featuring prohibited items stopped by TSA officers at the airport. Those items included knives, brass knuckles, a wrench and large bottles of liquid.

"Probably the most common items we find are smaller pocket-knives," Walker said. "We do see where large liquids, they may forget the shampoo or bottled water."

Walker explained that travelers don't typically try to smuggle the items on-board, but forget they are in their bag. By double-checking your carry-on before you reach security, not only will it make travel less stressful, but it could also save you serious money.

Civil penalties for prohibited items can add up to $11,000, whether you are arrested by law enforcement or not.

Walker added that when it comes to liquids, the 3-1-1 rule still applies to carry-on bags. Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes must be 3.4 ounces or less per container; must be in 1-quart-sized, clear, plastic, zip-top bag, and only one bag is allowed per passenger.

