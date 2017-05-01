Wells Fargo, MWSF donate free home, vehicle to veterans

Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation presented a newly renovated, mortgage-free home and a payment-free vehicle to two veterans during a military reception Monday. (Source: WECT)

As part of the Wells Fargo Championship, Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation presented a newly renovated, mortgage-free home and a payment-free vehicle to two veterans during a military reception Monday.

PGA TOUR player Billy Hurley III, who graduated from the US Naval Academy and served actively in the Navy, spoke at the reception, and provided attendees with a golf demonstration.

Randy Curtis, a Marine veteran, was incredibly grateful to receive a free place to live.

“[I’m] trying to get my life straight,” Curtis said. “Now finally there is like a silver lining on the cloud because now I have a place to set up shop.”

Army veteran Tristan Brown said the vehicle will help him provide for his family.

“It's going to be a huge thing for us to be able to have a reliable vehicle to get to and from the VA and to and from doctor appointments or the grocery store.” Brown said. “Wherever we need to go we know we will get there safe.”

Since 2012, Wells Fargo has donated more than 300 homes, valued at over $50 million, to veterans in all 50 states.

