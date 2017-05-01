Couple travels more than 1,000 miles for Wells Fargo Championship

The couple said they love to play on the state’s golf courses, but were surprised at how much they enjoyed spectating a tour event live. (Source: WECT)

The Wells Fargo Championship has attracted thousands of golf fans from around the nation, and even some from north of the border.

Canadian natives Duane and Jude McLelland toured the Eagle Point Golf Course Monday during their ninth trip to North Carolina.

The couple said they love to play on the state’s various golf courses, but were surprised at how much they enjoyed spectating a PGA Tour event in person.

"It's always fun to walk a course and then see it on TV after then you get a better appreciation for it,” Duane McLelland said. “You don't pick up the undulations on TV so well. So, to be there and then to watch it after will be really fun."

As for who they’re pulling for to take home the top prize -- Duane would like to see Dustin Johnson bounce back from injury, while Judi has a soft spot for the lefty, Phil Mickelson.

But first and foremost, the McLellands will be rooting for the four Canadian competitors: Nick Taylor, David Hearn, Brad Fritsch, and Mackenzie Hughes.

