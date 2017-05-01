Golf Night celebrates PGA Tour stop

Pier 33 will host Golf Night Friday, a long-standing tradition to help celebrate the Wells Fargo Championship week.

“Golf Night has become the single biggest entertainment and social event surrounding the PGA Golf tournament since the inception of the tournament in Charlotte,” said Larry Farber, Senior Partner at EastCoast Entertainment. “The traditional Friday night event has attracted over 5,000 guests as they enjoy the finest regional bands in the Southeast, from Party on the Moon to Simply Irresistible. It is the place to be seen during tournament week.”

The event was established in 2009 to celebrate the annual PGA Tour stop. This year's Golf Night marks the event's eighth year in existence and will feature live music by Sleeping Booty.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are free.

Tickets for Golf Night are available at pier33golfnight.eventbrite.com or by visiting Pier 33 Monday, May 1 – Friday, May 5. No outside chairs or coolers will be permitted.



