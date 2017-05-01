$10,000 reward offered for arrests in Columbus Co. gun store theft

A man told Wilmington Police Department officials that he was robbed after giving a suspect a ride to an apartment complex on Darlington Avenue late Thursday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing dozens of guns from a store in Columbus County last month.

According to officials, over 50 firearms were stolen from Ken's Gun Exchange, located at 2440 Red Hill Road in Whiteville, sometime between the close of business Thursday, April 13, and the start of business on Friday, April 14.

The theft is being investigated by the ATF and the Columbus County Sheriff's Office.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward and the National Shooting Sports Foundation will match that amount for a reward of up to $10,000 total.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt ® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

