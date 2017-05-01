Residents think planning boards too connected to developers

Echo Farms is in danger of losing the golf course to development of more homes, a proposal unanimously supported by the planning commission. (Source: WECT)

It’s hard not to notice the amount of new development going up all over New Hanover County. While there is excitement surrounding some of the projects, there has been public outcry over others.

The attempt to turn the Echo Farm’s golf course into a dense housing development has been one of the more unpopular proposals.

Some residents who live in that neighborhood have questioned who is making the planning decisions for our city, suggesting the people in charge are development industry insiders who are not necessarily looking out for the best interest of the entire community.

“We need people outside of real estate interests to look at the larger picture,” Echo Farms resident John Hirchak said.

The Wilmington Planning Commission currently has two real estate agents, two construction consultants, two architects and a manager for an engineering and land surveying company as its only members. People outside the industry have frequently applied to serve on these boards without success.

Elected officials in charge of making appointments say real estate and development backgrounds help give board members the expertise they need to consider highly technical plans that come before them for consideration. But critics say planning boards need the balance of at-large members who are not so connected to the industry.

