NHRMC bicycle teams provide mobile medical support

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has staffed medically-trained professionals on site at the Eagle Point golf course should a player or spectator need assistance during the Wells Fargo Championship.

In addition to a medical tent centrally located on the course, several emergency crews are manning bicycles and can quickly respond to any urgent situation.

"The bike teams give us that flexibility to be anywhere on the course in relatively fast time," said Mark Bennett, emergency manager at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Bennett said he expects his team will most likely need to treat people suffering heat-related injuries, alcohol impairment, and muscle strains.

"You've got people coming out here - this is a seven-day event," Bennett said. "They need to hydrate, drink plenty of water to balance out their [alcohol] intake if they want to be out here all day in the sun."

