New Hanover Co. youth chosen to caddie during Wednesday's Pro-Am

Tom Cook and his son Maddox were among the first visitors to Eagle Point Golf Club Monday. They were soaking in the fun of the first PGA tournament event in the Wilmington area in more than four decades.



"We have been looking forward to this since they announced they were coming here," Tom Cook said Monday. "This kid has been waiting over a year to come to this tournament."



For the Cooks, the Wells Fargo Championship is about some good old-fashioned father-son bonding, but this year Maddox gets to try something new, being a caddie during the Pro-Am on Wednesday. And while he won't find out which pro he'll get to work with just yet, he already has a few he'd like to meet.

"I have three main people I really want to- Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson or Jon Rahm," Maddox Cook said.

While he won't get to pick his pro, dad knows this week brings an experience like none other for his son.

"There's a lot more going on here than just golf. I mean, they do teach a way how to act playing sports, and I hope that he'll learn from that from being here. And he'll think back on how cool his dad was for bringing him out here," Tom Cook said.



Making priceless family memories that will last a lifetime.

