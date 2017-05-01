Lacrosse, boys tennis playoff brackets released

Golf is a game of handicaps. For Jeff and Jefferey Huff one is part of everyday life. Jeffrey Hunt was born with cerebral palsy. Despite being bound to a wheelchair his father Jeff is making sure he enjoys the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club. "We both love the game." Jeff said. "He's my caddie, we go where he wants to go and see what he wants to see." Jeff came from Kelly, NC to go through the gates on Monday needing to get a lay of the la...More >>
Golf is a game of handicaps. For Jeff and Jefferey Huff one is part of everyday life. Jeffrey Hunt was born with cerebral palsy. Despite being bound to a wheelchair his father Jeff is making sure he enjoys the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club. "We both love the game." Jeff said. "He's my caddie, we go where he wants to go and see what he wants to see." Jeff came from Kelly, NC to go through the gates on Monday needing to get a lay of the la...More >>
New UNCW men's basketball coach C.B. McGrath appears to have reeled in another player.More >>
New UNCW men's basketball coach C.B. McGrath appears to have reeled in another player.More >>
The Carolina Panthers have waived safety Tre Boston, the team announced Tuesday.More >>
The Carolina Panthers have waived safety Tre Boston, the team announced Tuesday.More >>
Veterans and first responders from the Wilmington area played a golf tournament at Porter’s Neck Country Club Tuesday morning.More >>
Veterans and first responders from the Wilmington area played a golf tournament at Porter’s Neck Country Club Tuesday morning.More >>
He’s one of the lucky few hitting the links at the Wells Fargo Pro-Am, but just days ago, Harold Kennedy didn’t think he would get to play out one of his dreams.More >>
He’s one of the lucky few hitting the links at the Wells Fargo Pro-Am, but just days ago, Harold Kennedy didn’t think he would get to play out one of his dreams.More >>