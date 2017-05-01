Lacrosse, boys tennis playoff brackets released - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Lacrosse, boys tennis playoff brackets released

The NCHSAA has released its state playoff brackets for lacrosse and boys tennis.

The NCHSAA has released its state playoff brackets for lacrosse and boys tennis.

GIRLS LACROSSE
Hoggard, Laney, Ashley and Topsail all have first round byes. Hoggard will host the Green Hope-J.H. Rose winner, Laney will travel to Middle Creek, Ashley hosts Panther Creek and Topsail heads to Cardinal Gibbons in the second round on May 5.

BOYS LACROSSE
First Round
May 5
1A/2A/3A
Topsail has a first-round bye and will host the Carrboro-Voyager Academy winner on May 9.
4A
Holly Springs at Laney
New Hanover and Hoggard have first-round byes

BOYS TENNIS
First Round
May 2
1A
Tarboro at Whiteville
East Columbus has a first-round bye and will host the winner of Tarboro-Whiteville
2A
Greene Central at South Columbus
3A
Topsail at Western Alamance
4A
Panther Creek at New Hanover

