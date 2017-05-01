Lacrosse, boys tennis playoff brackets released

The NCHSAA has released its state playoff brackets for lacrosse and boys tennis. (Source: Pixabay)

The NCHSAA has released its state playoff brackets for lacrosse and boys tennis.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hoggard, Laney, Ashley and Topsail all have first round byes. Hoggard will host the Green Hope-J.H. Rose winner, Laney will travel to Middle Creek, Ashley hosts Panther Creek and Topsail heads to Cardinal Gibbons in the second round on May 5.

BOYS LACROSSE

First Round

May 5

1A/2A/3A

Topsail has a first-round bye and will host the Carrboro-Voyager Academy winner on May 9.

4A

Holly Springs at Laney

New Hanover and Hoggard have first-round byes

BOYS TENNIS

First Round

May 2

1A

Tarboro at Whiteville

East Columbus has a first-round bye and will host the winner of Tarboro-Whiteville

2A

Greene Central at South Columbus

3A

Topsail at Western Alamance

4A

Panther Creek at New Hanover

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.