Grounds crew preps for Wells Fargo

Grounds crew work throughout the day to keep course aove par. (Source: WECT)

Eagle point grounds crew have been hard at work for two months prepping for the Wells Fargo Championship.

The golf course superintendent said Monday they have an outstanding crew of 38 people.

Crews have been working daylight to dark six days a week. Tournament week called for a schedule change, though.

Crews arrived at 4 a.m. Monday to start work on the course.

"All the turf, fairways, tees, greens, rake all the bunkers, morning and afternoon," said Craig Walsh, golf course superintendent. "They touch every blade of grass, every sand trap, morning and afternoon."

They did have a set back with the late-April rain storms. He said the extra rain cost them a couple of days.

Walsh said the crew and local support helped them get back on track and achieve their main goal of making Eagle Point members happy and putting on a good show for Wilmington.

