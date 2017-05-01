Panthers head coach plays in Wells Fargo Pro-Am

The 2017 NFL wrapped up this weekend, allowing Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera time to make his way to the coast to participate in the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am round. (Source: WECT)

The 2017 NFL Draft wrapped up this weekend, allowing Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera time to make his way to the coast to participate in the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am round.

"I've had a couple times of practice in between getting ready for the draft," Rivera said. "I'm looking forward to having a little bit of fun."

Rivera and his wife, Stephanie Rivera, teed off Monday at 11:10 a.m. alongside pro D.A. Points. Points won his first PGA Tour title in February 2011 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Points led the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship by one stroke over Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler going into the final hole. They went to a sudden death playoff, where Fowler won on the first extra hole with a birdie.

This may be Rivera's first time to visit Wilmington, but he and his wife are already planning to come back in the off-season to spend some time at the beaches.

"We'll get back here in the off season, we'd really like to see the beaches but what we've seen so far, I wish we would have known some time ago."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.