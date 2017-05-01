Williston's rich educational history on display

Student life at Williston High school from the 1900s to 1970s will be showcased in a new case display in the Williston Auditorium at the Cape Fear Museum. (Source: NHC)

The name Williston has been associated with education in the Wilmington area since the 1860s.

What began as an American Missionary Association school became — between 1923 and the day it closed its doors in 1968 — the only high school for African-Americans in New Hanover County.

With the new case of artifacts and images at the museum, visitors can see the important ways the Williston experience has shaped the community.

The Williston Alumni Association and Cape Fear Museum will celebrate the enhancements to Williston Auditorium with a public reception on Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and admission is free.

