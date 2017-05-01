Elderly man victim of home invasion in Clarendon

A 95-year-old man was the victim of a home invasion in Clarendon early Sunday morning. (Source: WECT)

A 95-year-old man was the victim of a home invasion in Clarendon early Sunday morning.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the victim was asleep in his home in the 4500 block of Lebanon Church Road when he was awoken by two men who had forced their way into the residence.

Officials said the suspects tied up the victim before stealing money and other items from the home before fleeing.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.