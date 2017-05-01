Warrants: Apex High students shot in head, stomach, thigh with BBs

A 20-year-old and a 16-year-old are accused of shooting Apex High School students in the head, stomach and thigh with BB guns, according to arrest warrants.

Christian Tucker, 20, of Apex and Brandon Andrade, 16, of Cary are each facing two charges of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury and one count of discharging firearms or other guns in violation in a Town of Apex ordinance.

Tucker and Andrade are accused of shooting three Apex High School cross country runners and attempting to shoot two others with BB guns in incidents that occurred on April 4, 26 and 28, warrants show.

One student, David Cart, was hit in the stomach on April 4. On April 26, one student was shot in the head and another was shot in the thigh. On April 28, Tucker and Andrade are accused of attempting to shoot one male student and one female student, according to warrants.

The incidents all took place on Laura Duncan Road near the high school and on Old Raleigh Road between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Cart, who was hit in the stomach while running, said getting shot was painful.

“I mean, it hurt, yeah, but it wasn’t life-threatening. I wasn’t down on the pavement screaming or crying or anything like that,” said David Cart.

His father, Don, was still concerned despite his son’s condition.

“To get hit in the eye and you could probably blind him. Take out an eye. That was kind of concerning. Thankfully it didn’t so we were relieved,” Don Cart said.

Tucker and Andrade were arrested April 28 and placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

They are both scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. Monday.