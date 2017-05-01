2 men charged with homeless man's murder make first court appearance

Two Wilmington men accused in the shooting death of a homeless man near Hooper Street last week made their first court appearances Monday morning.

Eric Nathan Partin, 26, and Jaquan Orlando Copeland, 25, are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Steven Robert Barton.

During their first court appearance, the two men were appointed public defenders and the judge decided they will remain jailed under no bond on the murder charges.

Their next court appearance will be on May 18.

A Waste Management employee found Barton's body lying just off the road near the intersection of Hooper and Greenfield streets around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered Barton had died from a gunshot wound.

According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, Partin and Copeland were arrested on unrelated charges following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Meares Street late Thursday night.

The WPD issued a news release Friday night saying both men were charged with Barton's murder.

District Attorney Ben David said more charges are likely against Partin and Copeland.

