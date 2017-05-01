Fire department looks to get green light on traffic signal preemption system

Fire department trucks could soon be able to get to emergencies safer and faster. (Source: WECT)

During its meeting Tuesday night, the Wilmington City Council will vote on an ordinance to make an supplemental appropriation for an emergency traffic signal preemption system.

The city was awarded a grant to install the preemption devices to at least 27 intersections in Wilmington. Funding from the NC DOT totals $506,702 while the city is required to match 20 percent of that ($126,676), which will come from unused funds in the Fire SCBA Replacement project.

According to information prepared for council by city staff, "preemption devices can reduce intersection crashes by up to 70%, improve response times, prevent injuries and related cost due to an accident and decrease liability for crashes with other motorists."

GPS devices on fire department vehicles and apparatus would emit a single that will change the traffic signal to green in the direction that the unit is responding. All other directions will have a red light.

Once the fire vehicle clears the intersection, the traffic signal will return to its regular cycle.

