Confederate 'mega flag' turning heads along I-95 near Fayetteville

By: Bryan Mims

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WRAL) - As part of its "Flags Across the Carolinas" project, the North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans has unveiled a massive confederate flag along Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.

The 20-by-30-foot flag, which is on a pole about 90 feet in the air, sits just off the southbound lanes of the highway between mile marker 63 and 64 near Godwin.

Drivers passing the location have honked their horns and stopped to take pictures since it went up on Wednesday.

Josh Hagge was one of the drivers who stopped. He says he's happy to see it.

"It shows people that this is the South. It's a symbol for the South. It's not hatred," Hagge said. "People think it is, but it's not, really."

