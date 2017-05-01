UNCW receives largest corporate donation in university history

UNCW announced Monday that it has received its largest ever corporate gift commitment.

In a news release, university officials said Quality Chemical Laboratories, and its founder Dr. Yousry Sayed and his wife Linda, have pledged to give $5 million over the next five years.

The money will go to support the development of new programs related to pharmaceutical sciences and chemistry within the Colleges of Arts and Sciences at UNCW.

"With this gift, Dr. and Mrs. Sayed are supporting the development of a critical new academic track, and also the aspirations of current and future Seahawks who are committed to advancing scientific research in our state and around the world," commented Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli. “This investment will allow UNCW to continue to grow as an institution and as a driver of economic development in the state, by virtue of the training and employment possibilities these new programs will create for our students.”

The gift is the largest outright philanthropic commitment by a corporate donor in UNCW’s history.

“It is an honor to be able to make this small contribution to this great university we love and appreciate, and to invest in the future of this important area of study and the students we serve,” said Dr. Sayed. “My wife and I have been a part of the Seahawk family and have grown together with UNCW for decades, and to know we are contributing to the university’s mission and outcomes in some small way is very rewarding for us.”

It is anticipated that the gift will be used to establish distinguished professorships and endowed support funds, potentially going toward student scholarships, instrumentation and equipment for faculty research, seminar series and travel opportunities.

Dr. Sayed is a former UNCW administrator and a longtime faculty member, student mentor and campus volunteer. Mrs. Sayed graduated from UNCW in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, and she earned a master’s degree in education in 1985. Dr. Sayed founded Quality Chemical in 1998 and serves as its president and CEO, while continuing to serve as an adjunct faculty member in the chemistry department.

