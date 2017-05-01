What's for Lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for Lunch?

By: Tom Cheatham, Director
Pender County

Orange Popcorn Chicken w/Broc., Rice

Chicken Nuggets, Roll

All American Salad

Roll

COOKIE DAY

Sweet Potato

Cucumber Slices

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Diced Pears

Orange Juice

Bladen County

Catfish Strips

Beef-a-Roni

Breadstick

Spinach Salad

Pineapple Tidbits

Columbus County

“Birthday Meal”

Spaghetti

Grill Cheese Sandwich

Pineapple

Side Salad

Corn

Milk

Rice Krispy Treat (1B)

Brunswick County

Pizza Sticks

Marinara Dipping Cup

Corn Dog

Garden Side Salad

Broccoli w/Cheese

Applesauce

New Hanover County

Teriyaki Chicken & Rice

Cheesy Breadsticks

Pasta Salad

Tomato & Cucumber Salad

Garden Salad

Frozen fruit Cup & Fresh Fruit

Milk

Duplin County

Popcorn Chicken w/Roll

Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce

Mashed Potatoes

Strawberry Cup

Whiteville Primary

Baked Chicken

Salisbury Steak/Gravy

Brown Rice

Diced Tomatoes

Carrot Dippers

Strawberry Cups

