What's For Lunch?

Pender County
Salisbury Steak, Gravy
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Turkey Chef Salad/Roll
Ham & Cheese SDW
Green Beans
Baby Carrots
Side Salad
Fresh Orange
Diced Peaches
Apple Juice
Bladen County
Buffalo Chicken Nuggets
Hamburger Steak w/Gravy
Fresh Baked Biscuit
Mashed Potatoes
Baby Carrots
Green Beans
Columbus County
Taco
BBQ Sandwich
Peaches
Baked Beans
Potato Wedges
Milk
Brunswick County
Beef & Cheese Nachos
Manager’s Choice
Pinto Beans
Sweet Potato Waffle
Peaches
New Hanover County
Spaghetti & Meatballs w/Breadstick
BBQ Chicken w/Rice
Lima Beans
Peas & Garden Salad
Diced Pears & Fresh Fruit
Milk
Duplin County
Beef or Chicken Taco w/ Lettuce
Cheese & Salsa
Black Beans
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Fruit Cup
Fresh Apple Wedges
Whiteville Primary
Papa John Pizza
Chicken Salad/Crackers
Oven Baked Crinkle Fries
Side Salad
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.