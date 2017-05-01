What's For Lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's For Lunch?

By: Tom Cheatham, Director
Pender County

Salisbury Steak, Gravy

BBQ Rib Sandwich

Turkey Chef Salad/Roll

Ham & Cheese SDW

Green Beans

Baby Carrots

Side Salad

Fresh Orange

Diced Peaches

Apple Juice

Bladen County

Buffalo Chicken Nuggets

Hamburger Steak w/Gravy

Fresh Baked Biscuit

Mashed Potatoes

Baby Carrots

Green Beans

Columbus County

Taco

BBQ Sandwich

Peaches

Baked Beans

Potato Wedges

Milk

Brunswick County

Beef & Cheese Nachos

Manager’s Choice

Pinto Beans

Sweet Potato Waffle

Peaches

New Hanover County

Spaghetti & Meatballs w/Breadstick

BBQ Chicken w/Rice

Lima Beans

Peas & Garden Salad

Diced Pears & Fresh Fruit

Milk

Duplin County

Beef or Chicken Taco w/ Lettuce

Cheese & Salsa

Black Beans

Whole Kernel Corn

Mixed Fruit Cup

Fresh Apple Wedges

                                          

Whiteville Primary

Papa John Pizza

Chicken Salad/Crackers

Oven Baked Crinkle Fries

Side Salad

Pineapple Tidbits

