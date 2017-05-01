16-year-old accused of stabbing, throwing bleach at teen - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

16-year-old accused of stabbing, throwing bleach at teen

Authorities say a teenage girl has been accused of stabbing and throwing bleach on the face of another teenage girl. (Source: Raycom Media) Authorities say a teenage girl has been accused of stabbing and throwing bleach on the face of another teenage girl. (Source: Raycom Media)
HOPE MILLS, NC (AP) -

Authorities say a teenage girl has been accused of stabbing and throwing bleach on the face of another teenage girl.
    
The Fayetteville Observer reports a 16-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged with attacking 17-year-old Malaysia Bingham.
    
The teen's arrest warrant states she waited for Bingham to arrive at the park and then stabbed her before throwing a container of bleach at her face. Bingham suffered a 9-inch stab wound across her chest from the knife.
    
Bingham was taken to the hospital, but her condition hasn't been released.
    
The teen has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor simple assault, and released into the custody of an adult. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.
    
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly